Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Albert Camus (Pertuis)- Pertuis 1988 - 1993
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Pertuis 1993 - 1997
Lycée Val De Durance- Pertuis 1997 - 2000
IUT GMP AIX EN PROVENCE- Aix en provence 2000 - 2002
ITII- Aix en provence 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
SCHNEIDER AUTOMATION - Cadre (Autre)- Sophia antipolis 2002 - 2005
Akka Technologies - Cadre (Autre)- MANDELIEU LA NAPOULE 2005 - 2006
OPTIA - Cadre (Technique)- Valence 2007 - 2010
ASSE TECHNOLOGIES - Metteur en Service (Technique)- Guyancourt 2010 - 2013
C-con France - IngÃ©nieur R&D (Technique)- Saint paul les durance 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL
Vit Ã :
VENELLES, France
NÃ© le :
29 janv. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a reconnu Jerome PAPINI sur la photo TS4
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a reconnu Guillaume NARBONNE sur la photo premiere S1
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a reconnu Guillaume NARBONNE sur la photo 6ème9
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a ajoutÃ© C-con France Ã son parcours professionnel
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a ajoutÃ© ASSE TECHNOLOGIES Ã son parcours professionnel
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a reconnu Jerome PAPINI sur la photo 1ère S4
JÃ©rÃ´me FERRÃ‰OL a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Saint Martin de Crau
