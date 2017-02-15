Jerome FLEURY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Devosges- Dijon 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE TREMOUILLE- Dijon 1984 - 1988
-
ECOLE MONTMUZARD- Dijon 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Champollion- Dijon 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Antoine Antoine- Chenove
Bac Pro MRBT (informatique) BEP Electronique1995 - 1999
-
GRETA- Dijon
BTS Informatique de Gestion en Alternance2003 - 2005
-
Cnam (Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers)- Dijon
Licence Sciences et Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication (Mention Informatique GÃ©nÃ©rale)2005 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
FNAC DIJON - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
Technicien et vendeur Informatique1999 - 2003
-
EXCO SOCODEC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
Assistant Informatique en alternance. PrÃ©paration BTS IG Option ARLE2003 - 2005
-
MAISON LOUIS LATOUR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Beaune
Technicien Informatique2005 - 2005
-
EXCO SOCODEC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dijon
Administrateur RÃ©seaux2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jerome FLEURY
-
Vit Ã :
CHEVIGNY SAINT SAUVEUR, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 oct. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis papa de trois enfants, deux filles et un garçon.
Profession :
Informaticien, administrateur rÃ©seaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - Italie - Japon - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
