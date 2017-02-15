Jerome FLEURY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FNAC DIJON  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Dijon

    Technicien et vendeur Informatique

    1999 - 2003

  • EXCO SOCODEC  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Dijon

    Assistant Informatique en alternance. PrÃ©paration BTS IG Option ARLE

    2003 - 2005

  • MAISON LOUIS LATOUR  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Beaune

    Technicien Informatique

    2005 - 2005

  • EXCO SOCODEC  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Dijon

    Administrateur RÃ©seaux

    2005 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jerome FLEURY

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHEVIGNY SAINT SAUVEUR, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 oct. 1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis papa de trois enfants, deux filles et un garçon.

  • Profession :

    Informaticien, administrateur rÃ©seaux

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

