Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Saint Jean De Vedas- Saint jean de vedas 1979 - 1986
-
Collège Louis Germain- Saint jean de vedas 1979 - 1986
-
Lycée Mermoz- Montpellier
Bep électronique1984 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
6e Ra- Phalsbourg 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Colorlux - Manhatan - Serigraphe (Production)- Marcigny 1991 - 1999
-
Pub-tonic / L'art En Ciel - Infographiste (Production)- Fabregues 2001 - 2003
-
L'art En Ciel - Infographiste (Production)- Fabregues 2004 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome LASSEIGNE
-
Vit à :
VIC LA GARDIOLE, France
-
Né le :
8 déc. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours seul mais au soleil !!!
Profession :
Infographiste ( bientôt mécanicien auto)
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
