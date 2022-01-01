Jocelyne ARTOIS (KELDER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Libac  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Lille

    comptabilité informatique

    1969 - 1970

  • DOCKS DU NORD  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  La madeleine

    comptabilité informatique

    1970 - 1975

  • MAIRIE DE LA MADELEINE  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  La madeleine

    agent d'entretien

    1992 - 2012

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    4

