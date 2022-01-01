Jocelyne ARTOIS (KELDER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE COURBET- La madeleine 1954 - 1957
-
école Edmond Rostand- La madeleine 1957 - 1960
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- La madeleine 1961 - 1964
-
Lycée Professionnel La Ruche- Lille 1964 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
Libac - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Lille
comptabilité informatique1969 - 1970
-
DOCKS DU NORD - Comptable (Comptabilité)- La madeleine
comptabilité informatique1970 - 1975
-
MAIRIE DE LA MADELEINE - Technicienne (Technique)- La madeleine
agent d'entretien1992 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jocelyne ARTOIS (KELDER)
-
Vit à :
LA MADELEINE, France
-
Née le :
30 nov. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
4
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jocelyne ARTOIS (KELDER) a ajouté Flandres à son parcours professionnel
-
Jocelyne ARTOIS (KELDER) a créé l'événement : Jocelyne et Jean
.........