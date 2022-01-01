Joel BODECOT (BODECOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Le Jardin D'enfant- Chambly 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE ROGER SALENGRO- Chambly 1970 - 1976
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Chambly 1976 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
STE PARKER PEN FRANCE - Agent d'entretien- Meru 1984 - 1984
-
SATEBA - OpÃ©rateur- Persan 1984 - 1985
-
TEROSON - Agent de maintenance- Chambly 1985 - 1989
-
Ted Tid - Agent de fabrication- Mery sur oise 1990 - 2002
-
MASCHE - Responsable d'atelier (Production)- Sarcelles 2002 - 2014
-
SCAM- Saint barnabe 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel BODECOT (BODECOT)
-
Vit Ã :
LANGAST, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 fÃ©vr. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Peut être allons nous nous retrouver après tant d'année. J'attend vos messages pour reprendre contact.
A bientôt.
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande
-
Joel BODECOT (BODECOT) a ajoutÃ© Scam Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Joel BODECOT (BODECOT) a reconnu Jean FranÃ§ois GUSTIN sur la photo 6e5
-
Joel BODECOT (BODECOT) a reconnu Guy DUSSART sur la photo 6ème