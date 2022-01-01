Joel BODECOT (BODECOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • STE PARKER PEN FRANCE  - Agent d'entretien

     -  Meru 1984 - 1984

  • SATEBA  - OpÃ©rateur

     -  Persan 1984 - 1985

  • TEROSON  - Agent de maintenance

     -  Chambly 1985 - 1989

  • Ted Tid  - Agent de fabrication

     -  Mery sur oise 1990 - 2002

  • MASCHE  - Responsable d'atelier (Production)

     -  Sarcelles 2002 - 2014

  • SCAM

     -  Saint barnabe 2015 - maintenant

  • Description

    Peut être allons nous nous retrouver après tant d'année. J'attend vos messages pour reprendre contact.
    A bientôt.

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

