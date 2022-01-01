Joel HIMPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARGUERITE MARIE- Tourcoing 1948 - 1952
-
ECOLE SAINT CHRISTOPHE- Tourcoing 1954 - 1956
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Beaucamps Ligny)- Beaucamps ligny 1956 - 1956
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1956 - 1959
-
ECOLE CARDINAL LIENART- Tourcoing 1959 - 1961
-
ECOLE SAINT BLAISE- Tourcoing 1959 - 1961
Parcours club
-
Scout De France (3ème Tourcoing)- Tourcoing 1955 - 1956
-
Ecurie Fleur De Lys- Lille 1974 - 1980
-
Tourcoing Auto Club (Tac)- Tourcoing 1979 - 1980
-
Peyrolles Rétro- Peyrolles en provence 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
39éme Ri- Rouen
classe 64 1A CASERNE VERHUEL démolie maintenant centre st sever1964 - 1964
-
CENTRE MOBILISATEUR QUARTIER PAGESY- Dunkerque 1964 - 1965
-
SERVICE DES ESSENCE- Dunkerque
quartier pagesy1964 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Schwarzkopf (Henkel) - VRP (Commercial)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1971 - 1972
-
Coiffure (L'oréal) - VRP (Commercial)- PARIS 1972 - 1976
-
HELENE CURTIS - Représentant (Commercial)- Bruxelles 1976 - 1977
-
PLAYTEX FRANCE - VRP (Commercial)- Paris 1977 - 1978
-
BLACK ET DECKER - VRP (Commercial)- Dardilly 1980 - 2004
Parcours de vacances
-
Club-med Kemer- Paris 1992 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joel HIMPE
-
Vit à :
PEYROLLES 13860, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié trois enfants tous à ce jour indépendants
en provence depuis 1982
des petits enfants 4william né le 21 février 2001 morgan né ke 30 janvier 2006 evan troisiéme petit fils depuis 24 juin 2008 et le dernier sacha né le 23 octobre 2010 que des garçons
Profession :
Commercial aujjourd'hui en reytraite
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
