Joel HIMPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours de vacances

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Joel HIMPE

  • Vit à :

    PEYROLLES 13860, France

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié trois enfants tous à ce jour indépendants
    en provence depuis 1982
    des petits enfants 4william né le 21 février 2001 morgan né ke 30 janvier 2006 evan troisiéme petit fils depuis 24 juin 2008 et le dernier sacha né le 23 octobre 2010 que des garçons

  • Profession :

    Commercial aujjourd'hui en reytraite

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :