RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Wissembourg
Joelle ANZALONE (BACH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PABLO PICASSO- Petit rederching 1975 - 1983
-
Collège- Rohrbach les bitche 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Simon Lazard- Sarreguemines 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Albert Schweitzer- Bitche 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Polyvalent Stanislas - Adjoint administratif (Administratif)- Wissembourg 1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joelle ANZALONE (BACH)
-
Vit à :
WISSEMBOURG, France
-
Née le :
21 déc. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2