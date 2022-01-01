Johan BOUILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Johan BOUILLY

  • Vit à :

    GRANDCHAMPS-DES-FONTAINES, France

  • Né en :

    1982 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    et binevenu sur ma fiche!

  • Profession :

    Etudiant

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages