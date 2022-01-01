José DE VASCONCELOS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUVOIS- Reims 1972 - 1978
-
COLLEGE LEO LAGRANGE- Reims 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Roosevelt- Reims 1982 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
TONNA ELECTRONIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Reims 1989 - 1996
-
WAYNE DALTON - Informaticien (Informatique)- Reims 1999 - 2002
-
QSP SYSTEMS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Colayrac saint cirq 2004 - 2006
-
Agfa HCES (Agfa Gevaert) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ARTIGUES PRES BORDEAUX 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :José DE VASCONCELOS
-
Vit à :
AGEN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2