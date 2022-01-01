Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à toutes et tous et bonne année 2012
    n'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous me connaissez
    josianelebras@live.fr
    Amitiés

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©e

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :