Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Meudon 1953 - 1958
-
COURS COMPLEMENTAIRE- Houdan 1960 - 1963
-
Lycée Rotrou- Dreux 1963 - 1964
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER)
-
Vit Ã :
BOUTIGNY PROUAIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 dÃ©c. 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à toutes et tous et bonne année 2012
n'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous me connaissez
josianelebras@live.fr
Amitiés
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) a reconnu Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) sur la photo 4ème A 1961-1962
-
Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) a reconnu Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) sur la photo diverses du lycée Rotrou
-
Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) a reconnu Josiane LE BRAS (CHARTIER) sur la photo 2nd MM'