Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Alba (Bergerac)- Bergerac 1987 - 1990
Collège Henri Iv- Bergerac 1989 - 1994
Lycée Maine De Biran- Bergerac 1994 - 1997
Parcours club
SPORT NAUTIQUE BERGERACOIS- Bergerac 1991 - 1999
Aviron à Bergerac- Bergerac 1991 - 1999
CSNBRIVE- Brive la gaillarde 2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Metro Cash & Carry - Contrat de qualification puis adjointe (Autre)- AGEN
Fruits et lègumes1998 - 2001
Metro Cash & Carry - Pépinière chef de rayon (Autre)- ORLEANS
Fruit et lègumes.2001 - 2002
Metro Cash & Carry - Stagiaire chef de rayon (Autre)- TOURS
Fruits et lègumes. Le temps d'un été, en attendant que Chartres soit construit2002 - 2002
Metro Cash & Carry - Chef de rayon (Autre)- CHARTRES
Fruits et lègumes2002 - 2004
Metro Cash & Carry - Chef de rayon (Autre)- BRIVE LA GAILLARDE
Fruits et lègumes2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Julie SAVOLDELLI
Vit à :
BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France
Née le :
26 sept. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Profession :
Chef de rayon
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Julie SAVOLDELLI a reconnu Julie SAVOLDELLI sur la photo cm2