RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Wattrelos
Juliette DUFOREST est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint Rémi- Roubaix 2002 - 2004
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Roubaix 2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
GROUPE CMH - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2007 - 2008
-
Bayer Schering Pharma (Bayer) - Employée administrative (Administratif)- LYS LEZ LANNOY 2008 - 2008
-
Clinique Ambroise Paré - Administratif (Administratif)- Lille 2008 - maintenant
-
Bayer Schering Pharma (Bayer) - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- LYS LEZ LANNOY 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Juliette DUFOREST
-
Vit à :
WATTRELOS, France
-
Née en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible