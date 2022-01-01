RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã la BollÃ¨ne-VÃ©subie dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Karine VAULOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES PETITS BOIS- Versailles
1ere, 2me, 3me section1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE LA SOURCE- Versailles
DU CP AU CM21978 - 1983
-
Collège Moliere- Versailles
CLASSE DE 6ME1983 - 1984
-
COLLEGE MARCEAU- Chartres
DE LA 5ME A LA 3ME1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jehan De Beauce- Chartres 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Marceau- Chartres
1er G ADAPTATION1989 - 1990
-
ADAM DE CRAPONNE- Salon de provence 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Hotel Restaurant Sainte-anne - SERVEUSE (Autre)- Porquerolles 1991 - 1995
-
RESTAURANT IL PESCATORE - SERVEUSE (Autre)- Porquerolles 1996 - 1996
-
HOTEL RESTAURANT LE RANCH - GÃ©rante de sociÃ©tÃ© (Autre)- La bollene vesubie
COL DE TURINI ( Passage du RALLYE DE MONTE CARLO)1996 - 2002
-
C.n.e.d- Lyon
COURS PAR CORRESPONDANCE /EXAMEN OBTENU EN JUIN 20042003 - 2004
-
Gefco - Responsable logistique (Administratif)- NICE 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Karine VAULOUP
-
Vit Ã :
LA BOLLENE VESUBIE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable service enlÃ¨vements - Transports GEFCO 06 CARROS
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Gefco Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© C.n.e.d Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Hotel Restaurant Le Ranch Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Restaurant Il Pescatore Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Hotel Restaurant Sainte-anne Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Adam De Craponne Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Karine VAULOUP a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jehan De Beauce Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Karine VAULOUP a reconnu Karine VAULOUP sur la photo 1ère G d'adaptation
-
Karine VAULOUP a reconnu Karine VAULOUP sur la photo 3me 4
-
Karine VAULOUP a reconnu Karine VAULOUP sur la photo CM2 1982/11983