Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maryse Bastie (Claye Souilly)- Claye souilly 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Claye souilly 1990 - 1996
-
LE CHAMP DE CLAYE- Claye souilly
BEP ET BAC PRO COMPTABILITE1997 - 2001
-
ARCA- Lognes
BTS ASSISTANTE DE GESTION PME-PMI AG032001 - 2003
-
ARCA- Lognes 2001 - 2003
Parcours club
-
CSS HB- Claye souilly 1995 - 2005
-
ENER GYM- Claye souilly 2006 - maintenant
-
Tc Claye-souilly- Claye souilly 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
DHL - Employée administrative (Administratif)- ROISSY EN FRANCE
COMPTABILITE FOURNISSEURS2001 - 2003
-
Vediorbis (Vedior) - Employée administrative (Administratif)- MITRY MORY
AGENT DE RECRUTEMENT2001 - 2004
-
MPM EXPRESS - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Claye souilly
SECRETAIRE COMPTABLE2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Karine WASSEN
-
Vit à :
CLAYE SOUILLY, France
-
Née le :
31 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous, je serais heureuse de retrouver des personnes avec qui j'ai partagé de bons moments... à bientot j'espère karine(karinewassen@hotmail.com)
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
en union libre