Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Canet en roussillon 1990 - 1996
-
Collège La Côte Radieuse- Canet en roussillon 1996 - 2001
-
LYCEE ARISTIDE MAILLOL- Perpignan 2001 - 2005
-
I F C- Cabestany 2006 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYGONE AUTO FORD - Vendeur (Commercial)- Perpignan 2006 - 2011
-
Toyota - Vendeur (Commercial)- PERPIGNAN 2011 - 2011
-
POLYGONE AUTO FORD - Vendeur (Commercial)- Perpignan 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kevin TORRES
-
Vit à :
CANET EN ROUSSILLON, France
-
Né le :
30 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller de vente auto
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
