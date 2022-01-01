Laure Marie KORNMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
COURS DE DANSE CHEZ NADINE NINOT- Beaune 1981 - 1993
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-coeur- Beaune 1985 - 1997
-
Collège Saint-coeur- Beaune 1990 - 1994
-
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Esg)- Paris 1997 - 2001
-
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA- Jacksonville 2000 - 2000
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse (Masteres)- Toulouse 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Shoreline Inc Paris - Cadre financier (Finance)- Paris
assistante trader1998 - 1998
-
Havas Advertising (Havas) - Attachée de presse junior (Communication)- LEVALLOIS PERRET
rédaction CP et DP sur la fête des grands mères. Organisation d'un duplex France 3 LYON et France 3 LIMOGES1999 - 1999
-
Terra Motiva - Chef de projet (Communication)- Boulogne billancourt
Marketing opérationnel et opération d'incentive, de motivations...1999 - 1999
-
Ligue Ntionale De Lutte Contre La Cancer - Free lance (Communication)- Paris
réalisation d'un court métrage pour l'ouverture des 2nd états généraux des malades du cancer2001 - 2001
-
Philatel - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Le vesinet 2002 - 2002
-
Terra Motiva - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Boulogne billancourt
Chef de projet: gestion budget DUNLOP organisation convention2002 - 2003
-
Association Sportive Muret Toulouse Handisport - Consultante en communication (Communication)- Toulouse
consultante en communication: organisation d'un événementiel sportif2003 - 2004
-
YSA OSSARD LATGE - Chef de publicité (Communication)- Toulouse
Chef de publicité: gestion budget Cinecinema, afat voyages, roquefort papillon2004 - 2004
-
TELECONTACT - Commerciale (Commercial)- Toulouse
téléconseillère en fiscalité foncière2005 - 2005
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De Dijon - Chef de projet marketing-evenementiel (Communication)- Dijon
chef de projet marketing: création, gestion et organisation d'Entreprissimo l'événement. Budget: 700K HT2006 - 2007
-
RENAULT FRANCE SAS - Attachée communication produits (Communication)- Boulogne billancourt
Internal corporate communication Department Internal communication on F1 Internal communication on futurs new products (communication strategy, internal communication plan and media plan...)2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laure Marie KORNMANN
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Née le :
29 juin 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Recherche un nouveau job
Situation familiale :
en union libre