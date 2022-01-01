Laure Marie KORNMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Shoreline Inc Paris  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  Paris

    assistante trader

    1998 - 1998

  • Havas Advertising (Havas)  - Attachée de presse junior (Communication)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET

    rédaction CP et DP sur la fête des grands mères. Organisation d'un duplex France 3 LYON et France 3 LIMOGES

    1999 - 1999

  • Terra Motiva  - Chef de projet (Communication)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Marketing opérationnel et opération d'incentive, de motivations...

    1999 - 1999

  • Ligue Ntionale De Lutte Contre La Cancer  - Free lance (Communication)

     -  Paris

    réalisation d'un court métrage pour l'ouverture des 2nd états généraux des malades du cancer

    2001 - 2001

  • Philatel  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Le vesinet 2002 - 2002

  • Terra Motiva  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Chef de projet: gestion budget DUNLOP organisation convention

    2002 - 2003

  • Association Sportive Muret Toulouse Handisport  - Consultante en communication (Communication)

     -  Toulouse

    consultante en communication: organisation d'un événementiel sportif

    2003 - 2004

  • YSA OSSARD LATGE  - Chef de publicité (Communication)

     -  Toulouse

    Chef de publicité: gestion budget Cinecinema, afat voyages, roquefort papillon

    2004 - 2004

  • TELECONTACT  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse

    téléconseillère en fiscalité foncière

    2005 - 2005

  • Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De Dijon  - Chef de projet marketing-evenementiel (Communication)

     -  Dijon

    chef de projet marketing: création, gestion et organisation d'Entreprissimo l'événement. Budget: 700K HT

    2006 - 2007

  • RENAULT FRANCE SAS  - Attachée communication produits (Communication)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Internal corporate communication Department Internal communication on F1 Internal communication on futurs new products (communication strategy, internal communication plan and media plan...)

    2008 - 2008

    Je rêve d'y aller :