Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Lassy

Laurent BÃ‰LIOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • THESIS  - Chef Projets (Informatique)

     -  Gennevilliers 1997 - 2000

  • ARISEM  - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2000 - 2002

  • Altavia  - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)

     -  SAINT OUEN 2003 - 2005

  • GROUPE LE DUFF  - Responsable Projets Informatiques (Informatique)

     -  Rennes 2005 - 2010

  • Deskopoly  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Rennes 2010 - 2012

  • EILYPS  - Directeur des SystÃ¨mes d'Information (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Pace 2013 - 2016

  • Coachenko  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Rennes 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Laurent BÃ‰LIOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    LASSY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    28 mai 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Dirigeant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :