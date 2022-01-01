RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lassy
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Sainte-marie- Saint vallier 1983 - 1987
Lycée Gabriel Faure- Tournon sur rhone 1987 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
THESIS - Chef Projets (Informatique)- Gennevilliers 1997 - 2000
ARISEM - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2002
Altavia - Responsable Informatique (Informatique)- SAINT OUEN 2003 - 2005
GROUPE LE DUFF - Responsable Projets Informatiques (Informatique)- Rennes 2005 - 2010
Deskopoly - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Rennes 2010 - 2012
EILYPS - Directeur des SystÃ¨mes d'Information (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Pace 2013 - 2016
Coachenko - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Rennes 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent BÃ‰LIOT
Vit Ã :
LASSY, France
NÃ© le :
28 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Dirigeant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - ViÃªt Nam
Laurent BÃ‰LIOT a ajoutÃ© Coachenko Ã son parcours professionnel
Laurent BÃ‰LIOT a reconnu Laurent BÃ‰LIOT sur la photo 3ème
Laurent BÃ‰LIOT a ajoutÃ© Eilyps Ã son parcours professionnel