Laurent BLANCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Chatellerault)- Chatellerault 1975 - 1980
-
Collège René Descartes- Chatellerault 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Verger- Chatellerault 1983 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Csa Châtellerault- Chatellerault 1976 - 1988
-
CLUB- Menucourt 2001 - 2005
-
Abc Andernos- Andernos les bains 2005 - maintenant
-
ALT BADMINTON- La teste de buch 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Chatron - Ouvrier (Production)- Thure 1986 - 1988
-
Ets Sipe - Ajusteur- Argenteuil 1989 - maintenant
-
SIPE ARGENTEUIL - Ouvrier (Production)- Argenteuil 1990 - 1999
-
Dassault Aviation - Ouvrier (Production)- ARGENTEUIL 2000 - 2005
-
Dassault Aviation - Contremaître (Production)- MARTIGNAS SUR JALLE 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
503 Regiment De Train- La rochelle 1989 - 1990
-
Smr/ergm- Poitiers 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent BLANCHARD
-
Vit à :
GUJAN MESTRAS, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de maitrise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent BLANCHARD a reconnu Laurent BLANCHARD sur la photo 6eme 1