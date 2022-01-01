Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de StrasbourgLe résultat du brevet à Ostwald

Laurent BRISSART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurent BRISSART

  • Vit à :

    OSTWALD, France

  • Né le :

    8 déc. 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :