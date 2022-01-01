RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de StrasbourgLe résultat du brevet à Ostwald
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Saint-etienne- Strasbourg 1980 - 1987
Lycée Passy Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1987 - 1988
Iut De Cachan Université Paris Xi- Cachan 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Cegelec- MASSY 1990 - 1992
ISTA GENERAL ELECTRIC- Le plessis robinson 1993 - 1998
Focal Ingénierie- Strasbourg 1998 - 2004
Green Informatique - Groupe Focal - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1998 - 2000
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
5ème Genie- Versailles 1992 - 1992
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurent BRISSART
Vit à :
OSTWALD, France
Né le :
8 déc. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2