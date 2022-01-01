Laurent CATROU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Elementaire Annexe (Aix En Provence)- Aix en provence 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Campra- Aix en provence 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-eloi- Aix en provence 1992 - 1999
-
Lycée Saint-eloi- Aix en provence 1993 - 1999
Parcours club
-
HCA- Aix en provence 1994 - 2001
-
HOCKEY CLUB AUBAGNAIS- Aubagne 2001 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
MONITEUR DE SKI- Ancelle 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino)- BEZIERS 2000 - 2001
-
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- GASSIN 2000 - 2004
-
PAPAGAYO - Employé (Autre)- Saint tropez 2004 - 2005
-
Kiwi St Tropez - Commercial (Commercial)- Ramatuelle
kiwi.mc2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent CATROU
-
Vit à :
COGOLIN, France
-
Né le :
18 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistant commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Canada - Espagne - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie