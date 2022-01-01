RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Languenan ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans les Côtes-d'Armor les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE GENEVIEVE- Aix en provence 1983 - 1986
ECOLE MAURICE PLANTIER- Venelles 1986 - 1987
Collège Saint-eutrope- Aix en provence 1987 - 1992
Lycée Saint-eloi- Aix en provence
bep/CAP ELECTROTECHNIQUE BAC STI ELECTROTECHNIQUE 1ER ANNEE DE BTS MAINTENANCE INDUSTRIELLE1992 - 1997
IFOCOP- Paris
GESTION ET ORGANISATION EN ENTREPRISE ( comptabilite,marketing,technique de vente,.....)1999 - 1999
Parcours club
Football Américain- Aix en provence
joueur1992 - 1997
Argonautes- Aix en provence
champion de france junior(1993;1994;1995) champion de france senior (1996,2002)1992 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Point P - Commercial (Commercial)- Choisy le roi
attaché technico -commercial matériaux1999 - 2002
Ciffreo Bona Travaux Publics - Commercial (Commercial)- Aix en provence
CHEF DE MARCHE TRAVAUX PUBLICS COMMERCIALISATION DES PRODUITS TRAVAUX PUBLICS ( Adduction d'eau potable,vrd,génie civil....)2002 - 2007
Materiaux Modernes - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Avignon
RESPONSABLE DE MARCHE TRAVAUX PUBLICS DEVELOPPEMENT ET COMMERCIALISTION DES PRODUITS TRAVAUX PUBLICS (aep,vrd....) CREATION DE NOUVELLES AGENCES( gard, herault)FILIALE CIFFREO BONA2007 - 2008
POINT P TRAVAUX PUBLICS - Chargé d'affaires (Commercial)- Sucy en brie
DEVELOPPEMENT DE LA FAMILLE PRODUIT ADDUCTION EAUšPOTABLE SECTEUR HAUTE NORMANDIE,CENTRE,ILE DE FRANCE2008 - 2009
Ciffreo Bona Travaux Publics - Responsable de Marche (Commercial)- Aix en provence 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Serge BRAZINHA
Vit à :
MEYRARGUES, France
Né le :
19 juin 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SI ON SE CONNAIT, N'HESITEZ PAS ME CONTACTER
Heureux de mon retour sur la région,
Profession :
Responsable de Marche travaux publics
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
