Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Primaire- Marieux 1976 - 1982
Collège Edmée Jarlaud- Acheux en amienois 1982 - 1987
Lycée Lamarck- Albert 1987 - 1990
CITE SCOLAIRE- Amiens 1990 - 1992
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES GRANDES ECOLES LYCEE LOUIS THUILLIER- Amiens 1990 - 1992
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES DE DOUAI- Douai 1992 - 1996
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO- Toledo 2001 - 2003
Parcours club
EMC ENSEMBLE MUSICAL DE CORBIE- Corbie 1991 - 2001
OVALE DU GY- Duisans 1995 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
NORPAC- Villeneuve d'ascq 1996 - 1996
Brézillon - Ingénieur (Production)- Noyon 1997 - 2001
Indiana Department Of Transportation - Assistant Traffic Engineer (Technique)- Fort wayne 2007 - maintenant
Michigan Department Of Transportation - Planning Engineer (Technique)- Lansing 2008 - maintenant
Michigan Department Of Transportation - Transportation Planner Specialist (Technique)- Lansing
Responsible of the state traffic monitoring program2012 - maintenant
Michigan Department Of Transportation - Traffic and Safety Engineer (Technique)- Brighton 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
35ème Ri- Belfort 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Laurent FOURNIER
Vit à :
ANN ARBOR, Etats-Unis
Né le :
13 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous. N'hesitez pas a me contacter
Un coup de mou un vendredi soir apres une journee trop chargee au boulot, en 2001. Le lendemain je m'inscrivrais en Master dans une petite universite de l"Ohio. J'y suis reste!Je suis maintenant expat au Michigan marie a Diane. Raphael et Margot sont nes en 2009 et 2012
Profession :
Transportation engineer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Laurent FOURNIER a ajouté Michigan Department Of Transportation à son parcours professionnel
Laurent FOURNIER a ajouté University Of Toledo à son parcours scolaire
Laurent FOURNIER a reconnu Laurent FOURNIER sur la photo Equipe de Rugby 1995-1996
Laurent FOURNIER a ajouté Norpac à son parcours professionnel
Laurent FOURNIER a ajouté Michigan Department Of Transportation à son parcours professionnel