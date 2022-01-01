Laurent ILLAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE SAINT LEU- Saint leu 1983 - 1984
-
Ecole Institution Sainte Catherine (Villeneuve Sur Lot)- Villeneuve sur lot 1985 - 1985
-
ECOLE TENDE- Tende 1985 - 1989
-
Collége Saint Dalmas De Tende- Saint dalmas de tende 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Aix en provence 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Aix en provence 1993 - 1996
-
MERKURE INSTITUT- Aix en provence 1996 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 114- Aix en provence 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
BOULANGER - Commercial (Commercial)- Plan de campagne
Vendeur Image1999 - 2000
-
PHOTO SERVICE - Commercial (Commercial)- Marseille
Assistant laboratoire2000 - 2000
-
Effia Stationnement - Responsable de sites (Autre)- Aix en provence
Responsable de sites2001 - 2019
-
Métropole Aix Marseille - Responsable secteur (Technique)- Aix en provence 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent ILLAND
-
Vit Ã :
PERTUIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de sites
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu CÃ©line BAYHOURST (BERNARD) sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Adrien DE ALEXANDRIS sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu AriÃ© SFEZ sur la photo Classe de 2nde 6
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Albert STABILE sur la photo Classe de 2nde 6
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Matthieu HINCHLIFFE sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Natacha HOUDAYER (ASQUEZ) sur la photo Terminal ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Marion LABIT sur la photo Terminal ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Alexandre BOYER sur la photo Terminal ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Laurent ILLAND sur la photo Terminal ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Albert STABILE sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Alexandre BOYER sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a reconnu Laurent ILLAND sur la photo Première ES
-
Laurent ILLAND a ajoutÃ© Métropole Aix Marseille Ã son parcours professionnel