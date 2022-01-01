Laurent PISSOCHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Epc Marcellin Champagnat (Feurs)- Feurs 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Marcellin Champagnat- Feurs 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Charité-saint-paul- Roanne 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint Joseph/saint-pierre- Cusset 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Du Forez- Feurs 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Social Andrezieux - Animateur (Autre)- Andrezieux boutheon 1989 - 1990
-
Centre Social Montbrison - Animateur (Autre)- Montbrison 1990 - 1991
-
Mjc Saint-just-saint-rambert - Animateur (Autre)- Saint just saint rambert 1991 - 1992
-
INSTITUTION DES CHARTREUX - Surveillant (Autre)- Lyon 1992 - 1998
-
Collège Charles De Foucauld - CPE (Autre)- Lyon 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Assomption-bellevue - Cpe (Autre)- La mulatiere 2002 - 2004
-
Lycée Assomption-bellevue - Administrateur rÃ©seau (Informatique)- La mulatiere 2005 - maintenant
-
Centre Afpa Bourges - Formation tsgri (Informatique)- Bourges 2005 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent PISSOCHET
-
Vit Ã :
VIRIGNEUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 janv. 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtraient !
Je me suis inscrit pour avoir de vos nouvelles après tant d'années... (mais non mais non : on n'est pas vieux)
Profession :
Administrateur rÃ©seaux informatiques
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent PISSOCHET a reconnu Chrystel DEJOIN (CUISSOT) sur la photo année 1981/82
-
Laurent PISSOCHET a reconnu Laurent PISSOCHET sur la photo année 1981/82