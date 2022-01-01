Laurent VANDERVANNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Wattrelos
MATERNELLE CP1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Pierre Camps (Latour Bas Elne)- Latour bas elne
CP CE1 CE21979 - 1981
-
ECOLE DE CORNEILLA- Corneilla del vercol
CM1 CM21981 - 1984
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Elne
6Ã¨me6 et 5Ã¨me61984 - 1986
-
CFA INTERPROFESSIONNEL- Perpignan
apprentis boulanger1986 - 1988
-
AFPA- Rivesaltes
formation poid lourd et super lourd2003 - 2004
Parcours de vacances
-
Camping Le Florida- Elne
latour bas elne1979 - 1979
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Illibérien- Elne 1982 - 1984
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE CORNEILLANAISE- Corneilla del vercol 1983 - 1987
-
ELNE- Elne 1984 - 1986
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE CORNEILLANAISE- Corneilla del vercol 1990 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
BOULANGERIE PATISSERIE LOPEZ- Argeles sur mer 1988 - 1988
-
Centre De Rééducation Fonctionnelle- Le barcares 1988 - 1989
-
SALOON - Administratif (Administratif)- Cabestany
BAR KARAOKE LE SALOON AU MAS GUERIDO1998 - 1999
-
HYPER TROC - Administratif (Administratif)- Perpignan
w w w.hypertroc.fr2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurent VANDERVANNET
-
Vit Ã :
POLLESTRES, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 juin 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
mon email: laurentvandervannet@hotmail.com
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Laurent VANDERVANNET a reconnu Laurent VANDERVANNET sur la photo AS CORNEILLA
-
Laurent VANDERVANNET a ajoutÃ© Judo Club Illibérien Ã son parcours sportif