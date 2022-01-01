Léandre DANION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Therese (Saint Nicolas Du Tertre)- Saint nicolas du tertre 1956 - 1964
Lycée La Mennais- Ploermel 1964 - 1968
LAMENNAIS- Ploermel 1964 - 1968
CENTRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE DE LA SNCF- Rennes 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
SNCF- RENNES 1968 - 1971
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Chef de chantier (Technique)- Aulnay sous bois
Retraité PCI1972 - 2008
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Chef de chantier (Technique)- RENNES 1972 - 1999
PCI - Chef de chantier (Autre)- Le rheu 2000 - 2008
Parcours militaire
41 ème Ri- Saint aubin du cormier 1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Léandre DANION
Vit à :
SAINT NICOLAS DU TERTRE, France
Né le :
7 janv. 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que les gens qui me reconnaissent me contactent
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
