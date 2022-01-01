RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Caussade
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Charles Guynemer (Meaux)- Meaux 1968 - 1978
Collège Henri Dunant- Meaux 1978 - 1983
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux
groupe de filles look hard rock.supers années.1982 - 1985
Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux 2003 - 2006
Lycée Jean De Prades- Castelsarrasin 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
MEAUX GYMNASTIQUE- Meaux
j'adorais!! j'avais passé mon diplome d'initiateur et ensuite, copains, sorties, et j'ai laissé tombé : dommage!!!1978 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
MAIRIE DE MEAUX - Agent administratif (Autre)- Meaux 1988 - 1990
SYNERGIE TRAVAIL TEMPORAIRE - Chargée de recrutement (Ressources humaines)- Nantes 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Line BOUCHET
Vit à :
CAUSSADE, France
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
POURVU QUE JE REPRENNE CONTACT AVEC MES CONNAISSANCES DE SEINE ET MARNE ET AUSSI DE PORNIC OU J AI PASSE MES MEILLEURES VACANCES
Profession :
CHARGEE RECRUTEMENT
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
