Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Roubaix 1981 - 1986
-
Saint Exupéry- Roubaix 1982 - 1987
-
L.i.c.p.- Tourcoing 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1986 - 1989
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSPOLE - Pao doc métro et tram (Technique)- Marcq en baroeul 1991 - 1991
-
Trenois Decamps - RSI (Informatique)- Wasquehal 1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lionel GAFFEZ
-
Vit à :
HALLUIN, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
