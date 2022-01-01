Lionel VALENTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BAR DE LA GARE  - BOSS (Direction générale)

     -  Courthezon 1980 - 1982

  • Les Platanes  - Restaurateur (Direction générale)

     -  Le pontet 1982 - 1984

  • STAX CLUB  - POÈTE LOL  (Autre)

     -  Chateaurenard 1982 - 1984

  • SNCF AVIGNON  - Dirigeant opérationnel 3x8 (Technique)

     -  Avignon 1986 - 2017

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Lionel VALENTE

  • Vit à :

    France

  • Né le :

    17 janv. 1957 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agent sncf

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages