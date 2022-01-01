Lionel VALENTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Oa - Olympique Avignonnais- Avignon 1965 - 1977
-
ASCA DES CHEMINOTS- Avignon 1973 - 1976
-
Sporting Club Courthézon- Courthezon 1974 - 1985
Parcours scolaire
-
Section Professionnelle Lycée Jean Henri Fabre- Carpentras 1972 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
126 Régiment Du Train Toul- Toul 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
BAR DE LA GARE - BOSS (Direction générale)- Courthezon 1980 - 1982
-
Les Platanes - Restaurateur (Direction générale)- Le pontet 1982 - 1984
-
STAX CLUB - POÈTE LOL (Autre)- Chateaurenard 1982 - 1984
-
SNCF AVIGNON - Dirigeant opérationnel 3x8 (Technique)- Avignon 1986 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lionel VALENTE
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
17 janv. 1957 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent sncf
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
