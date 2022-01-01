Lisbeth LOYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole J Joubert (Chateau Landon)- Chateau landon 1970 - 1975
Collège Pierre Roux- Chateau landon 1975 - 1979
L.e.p. Bezous- Nemours 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
SOGAPLAST - Technicienne de fabrication (Autre)- Chateau landon 1984 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lisbeth LOYER
Vit Ã :
CHATEAU LANDON, France
NÃ©e en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide mÃ©nagÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
