Lisbeth LOYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOGAPLAST  - Technicienne de fabrication (Autre)

     -  Chateau landon 1984 - 2006

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Lisbeth LOYER

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHATEAU LANDON, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1964 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Aide mÃ©nagÃ¨re

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :