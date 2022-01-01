RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Christophe-sur-le-Nais
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (Redessan)- Redessan 1986 - 1992
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Evreux 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Evreux 1994 - 1996
-
Collège Notre Dame De Recouvrance- Saintes 1996 - 1998
-
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche
Avia LXVIII1998 - 2003
-
3il (Institut D'ingenierie Informatique)- Limoges
Responsable du BDE section FOYER Dessinateur du feu VOID Responsable BD de 3iArts Binôme de mon Binôme Namoureux pour de vrai de ma doudoune2003 - 2006
Parcours club
-
3il Junior- Limoges
Membre actif du BDE Responsable Foyer (Foy's man Yeaah!)2004 - 2005
-
UTFC- Tours 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
EUROCONNECT SA - Stagiaire (Autre)- Le mans
Chef de projet2006 - 2006
-
BERATA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Consultant BI2006 - 2006
-
Altran - Informaticien (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2007 - 2008
-
Altran - Consultant (Informatique)- RENNES 2008 - 2009
-
Umanis - Ingénieur d'étude (Informatique)- TOURS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Luc PORTENSEIGNE
-
Vit à :
SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS, France
-
Né en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue sur ma fiche, plus de photos sur http://lucpts.info
Profession :
Cadre en informatique décisionnelle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Danemark - Espagne - France - Luxembourg - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Autriche - États-Unis - - - Italie - Japon - - - Nouvelle-Calédonie
-
