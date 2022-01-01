Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • 3il Junior

     -  Limoges

    Membre actif du BDE Responsable Foyer (Foy's man Yeaah!)

    2004 - 2005

  • UTFC

     -  Tours 2008 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • EUROCONNECT SA  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Le mans

    Chef de projet

    2006 - 2006

  • BERATA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Consultant BI

    2006 - 2006

  • Altran  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG 2007 - 2008

  • Altran  - Consultant (Informatique)

     -  RENNES 2008 - 2009

  • Umanis  - Ingénieur d'étude (Informatique)

     -  TOURS 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Luc PORTENSEIGNE

  • Vit à :

    SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS, France

  • Né en :

    1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bienvenue sur ma fiche, plus de photos sur http://lucpts.info

  • Profession :

    Cadre en informatique décisionnelle

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

