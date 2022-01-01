Lucas FOURNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • AMI

     -  Irigny 1982 - 1995

  • FRAT

     -  Oullins 2005 - 2007

Parcours entreprise

  • LA COURONNE  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  Irigny 2004 - 2004

  • GATTEFOSSE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint priest 2005 - 2006

  • Somotex  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Villeurbanne 2006 - 2011

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Lucas FOURNIER

  • Vit à :

    LYON, France

  • Né le :

    7 déc. 1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je m'en sors tranquillement, je cherche un autre boulot enfin surtout une autre boîte, ma femme essaie de créer son propre business dans les loisirs créatifs. Ha oui, aussi... on attend un bébé , ce sera un petit garçon :) !!!

  • Profession :

    Responsable ADV/Logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

