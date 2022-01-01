Lucas FOURNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VILLAGE- Irigny 1981 - 1983
-
école Primaire La Vésina- Irigny 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Daisy Georges Martin- Irigny 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Parc Chabrières- Oullins 1992 - 1996
-
IUT - Autre- Roanne 1996 - 1999
-
Université Lyon Ii Louis Lumière- Bron 1999 - 2000
-
IUP COMMERCE ET VENTE - Autre- Grenoble 2000 - 2002
-
UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS- Boston 2002 - 2003
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
LA COURONNE - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- Irigny 2004 - 2004
-
GATTEFOSSE - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint priest 2005 - 2006
-
Somotex - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Villeurbanne 2006 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lucas FOURNIER
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
7 déc. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je m'en sors tranquillement, je cherche un autre boulot enfin surtout une autre boîte, ma femme essaie de créer son propre business dans les loisirs créatifs. Ha oui, aussi... on attend un bébé , ce sera un petit garçon :) !!!
Profession :
Responsable ADV/Logistique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)