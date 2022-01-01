Luciano POLLASTRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE PAUL BERT

     -  Bois colombes

    CP - 1982 - Mme Chapus CE1 - 1983 - Mme Chipot CE2 - 1984 - Mme Beau CM1 - 1985 - Mme Meunier

    1983 - 1985

  • ECOLE MERISIER

     -  Aulnay sous bois

    CM1 - 1985 - Mme Mimouni CM2 - 1986 - Mme Bouchard

    1986 - 1988

  • Collège Gérard Philipe

     -  Aulnay sous bois

    6è E - 1988 - Prof Principal Mme Dyen 5è E - 1989 - Prof Principal Mme Lantenant 4è C - 1990 - Prof Principal Mr Leriche 3è C - 1991 - Prof Principal Mr Aragon

    1987 - 1991

  • Lycée Jean Zay

     -  Aulnay sous bois

    1ère S puis Terminale A1

    1991 - 1994

  • Université De Nanterre : Paris X

     -  Nanterre

    Bi-Deug Droit/Espagnol Licence et Maîtrise en Droit Privé Général DEJA ERASMUS à Madrid DEA en Droit Social et Sydical

    1994 - 2000

  • INSTITUTO DE EMPRESA

     -  Madrid

    International MBA

    2006 - 2007

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Luciano POLLASTRI

  • Vit à :

    MADRID, Espagne

  • Né le :

    16 août 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ce serait vraiment bon d'avoir des nouvelles d'anciens amis/camarades....

  • Profession :

    Responsable ressources humaines

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

