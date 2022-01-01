Luciano POLLASTRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Bois colombes
CP - 1982 - Mme Chapus CE1 - 1983 - Mme Chipot CE2 - 1984 - Mme Beau CM1 - 1985 - Mme Meunier1983 - 1985
-
ECOLE MERISIER- Aulnay sous bois
CM1 - 1985 - Mme Mimouni CM2 - 1986 - Mme Bouchard1986 - 1988
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Aulnay sous bois
6è E - 1988 - Prof Principal Mme Dyen 5è E - 1989 - Prof Principal Mme Lantenant 4è C - 1990 - Prof Principal Mr Leriche 3è C - 1991 - Prof Principal Mr Aragon1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Aulnay sous bois
1ère S puis Terminale A11991 - 1994
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre
Bi-Deug Droit/Espagnol Licence et Maîtrise en Droit Privé Général DEJA ERASMUS à Madrid DEA en Droit Social et Sydical1994 - 2000
-
INSTITUTO DE EMPRESA- Madrid
International MBA2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Luciano POLLASTRI
-
Vit à :
MADRID, Espagne
-
Né le :
16 août 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ce serait vraiment bon d'avoir des nouvelles d'anciens amis/camarades....
Profession :
Responsable ressources humaines
Situation familiale :
marié(e)