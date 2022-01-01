Lucie TONDA (CONVERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Paru Vendu, Comareg  - Assistante recouvrement (Autre)

     -  Lyon 2004 - 2004

  • TRIBUNAL  - Agent administratif (Administratif)

     -  Bourg en bresse 2006 - 2006

  • Roady  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Chazey bons 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :