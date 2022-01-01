Lucie TONDA (CONVERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Champagne En Valromey)- Champagne en valromey 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Du Valromey- Artemare 1992 - 1996
-
Lep- Belley 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Du Granier- La ravoire 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Du Bugey- Belley 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Paru Vendu, Comareg - Assistante recouvrement (Autre)- Lyon 2004 - 2004
-
TRIBUNAL - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Bourg en bresse 2006 - 2006
-
Roady - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Chazey bons 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lucie TONDA (CONVERT)
-
Vit Ã :
BELLEY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Maurice - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
