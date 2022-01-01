Ludovic AGNES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Jean De Daye)- Saint jean de daye 1982 - 1990
-
Collège- Saint jean de daye 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Sivard De Beaulieu- Carentan 1994 - 1997
-
Université De Caen- Caen 1997 - 2001
-
Collège- Saint jean de daye 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège De Saint-jean-de-daye- Saint jean de daye 1990 - 1994
-
S.a Vivier - Employé (Autre)- Saint lo 1997 - 2003
-
Teleperformance - Technicien internet (Technique)- RENNES 2004 - 2004
-
Librairie Planet'r - Réceptionniste (Production)- Saint lo 2004 - maintenant
-
Planet'' R- Saint lo 2004 - maintenant
-
Aquasoluces - Gérant de société- Pont hebert 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
SUPER SONIC RECORD- Rampan 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic AGNES
-
Vit à :
PONT HEBERT, France
-
Né le :
28 nov. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ha le bon vieux temps...On se quitte, on s'éloigne, on se perd , on s'égard, puis on se retourne, on y revient, on se retrouve.
AQU@soluces
Profession :
Receptionniste/Gestionnaire de stock
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Ludovic AGNES a ajouté Planet'' R à son parcours professionnel