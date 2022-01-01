Ludovic LORET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Laennec (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- La roche sur yon 1991 - 1995
-
LYCEE KAESTLER- La roche sur yon 1995 - 1997
-
LYCEE LES SAVARDIERES- Saint sebastien sur loire
plasturgie1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
PRB - Chef d'équipe (Production)- La mothe achard 1999 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Squash Yonnais- La roche sur yon 2000 - maintenant
-
Aubigny Badminton Club- Aubigny 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic LORET
-
Vit à :
LES CLOUZEAUX, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'équipe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Ludovic LORET a reconnu Jonathan LORET sur la photo Classe de CP
-
Ludovic LORET a ajouté Aubigny Badminton Club à son parcours sportif
-
Ludovic LORET a ajouté Badminton à son parcours sportif