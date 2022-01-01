Magali BERNARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole La Guerche (Saint Etienne De Montluc)- Saint etienne de montluc 1976 - 1981
Collège Paul Langevin- Coueron 1981 - 1982
Collège La Portrais- Cordemais 1983 - 1984
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes
Filière B1985 - 1989
ESIG- Nantes
BTS Commerce International1989 - 1991
AFPA- Saint herblain 1991 - 1991
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Nantes Atlantique (Audencia)- Nantes 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
ASJS- Saint etienne de montluc 1981 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
SFR (Numéricable) - Manager (Autre)- SAINT HERBLAIN
RESPONSABLE SERVICE RELATION DISTRIBUTION B TO B1994 - 2006
Gdf Suez - Responsable de site (Commercial)- BREST
MANAGER RESPONSABLE CENTRE DE RELATIONS CLIENTS B TO C2007 - maintenant
Edf - Electricité De France - Responsable relations clients particuliers (Commercial)- RENNES 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Magali BERNARD
Vit à :
France
Née le :
11 sept. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
