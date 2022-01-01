Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  ClÃ©guer

Magalie LARCIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Magalie LARCIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    CLEGUER, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    25 avril 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Representante

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages