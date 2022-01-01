RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Ramonville-Saint-Agne dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE TRESPOUX LACAPELLE- Cahors 1980 - 1988
Collège Gambetta- Cahors 1988 - 1992
Lycée Clément Marot- Cahors 1992 - 1996
Bts Informatique De Gestion - Lycée Ozenne- Toulouse 1996 - 1998
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
FTFM LA TOULOUSAINE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Escalquens 1999 - 2000
France Télécom - Informaticien (Informatique)- TOULOUSE 2000 - 2000
Edf - Electricité De France - Informaticien (Informatique)- TOULOUSE 2000 - 2001
Ineocom Networks - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marc BORDARIES
Vit Ã :
RAMONVILLE SAINT AGNE, France
NÃ© le :
1 juin 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous,
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit message, ca me fera toujours un grand plaisir...
Soyez indulgent pour la photo "fin de soirée" :)
A très bientot
Marco
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Italie - Royaume-Uni
Marc BORDARIES a reconnu Marc BORDARIES sur la photo 5° - 1989 / 1990
Marc BORDARIES a reconnu Marc BORDARIES sur la photo 3°F - 1991 / 1992