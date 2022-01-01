Marc PIONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Amedée Dunois- Boissy saint leger 1967 - 1970
-
MAXIMILIEN PERRET- Vincennes 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Ccr Creteil Soleil (Direction Du Centre) - Plombier- Creteil 1974 - 1977
-
Hôtel Plaza Athénée - Plombier chauffagiste (Technique)- Paris 1982 - 1988
-
Hotel Plaza Athenee - Plombier chauffagiste (Technique)- Paris 1993 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc PIONNIER
-
Vit à :
LANGESSE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Plombier chauffagiste
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marc PIONNIER a ajouté Hotel Plaza Athenee à son parcours professionnel
-
Marc PIONNIER a reconnu Nathalie PIONNIER sur la photo inconu