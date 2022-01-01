Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE AGATHE- Florange 1961 - 1965
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Florange 1965 - 1967
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Florange 1967 - 1969
-
LEPP TERVILLE- Terville 1969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Chr Bel Air Thionville - ASH PUIS AIDE SOIGNANTE (Autre)- Thionville 1973 - 1978
-
Hôpitaux Universitaires De Strasbourg - Site De Hautepierre - AIDE SOIGNANTE EN CARDIOLOGIE (Autre)- Strasbourg 1978 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT)
-
Vit Ã :
OBERMODERN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à vous les anciens de Florange .....
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Pascal BELLOT sur la photo de 1969 à 1972
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Michele BELLOT sur la photo cp année 62/63
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo cap:aide maternelle
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo CM1 ou CM2
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo cp année 62/63
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo maternelle
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo CM1 1965/1966
-
Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) a reconnu Marie-France DUPUY (BELLOT) sur la photo CE2 ST AGATHE FILLES
-
Je pense a ma petite soeur Sylvie qui est dÃ©cÃ©dÃ©e lundi matin suite a une saloperie de cancer qui l'a fait souffrir pendant 3 ans elle s'est... Lire la suite