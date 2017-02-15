Marie France PINCELOUP (MAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Lavoir (Saint Denis D Authou)- Saint denis d'authou 1966 - 1970
-
Ecole Philidor (Fretigny)- Fretigny
Ã©lÃ¨ve Ã saint denis d'authou avec un maitre nomÃ© mr MARCHAND DE 1968A1969 ,annÃ©e du certificat d"Ã©tude Ã frÃ©tigny , eure et loir1968 - 1970
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Privé Du Perche- Nogent le rotrou
cuisine+DIVERS+ examens de fin d'annÃ©e1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie France PINCELOUP (MAILLARD)
-
Vit Ã :
LA FERTE BERNARD, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 juil. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aimerai que Mon amie d'enfance ROUTIER CATHERINE que j'ai retrouvée par se site COPAINS D'AVANT vienne me voir car jusqu'ici toujours un imprévu involontairement de dernière minute !!!! j'attends avec impatience !!! et c'est pour bientôt !!!!
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e + 6 PETITS ENFANTS
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
