Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES RECOLETS- Longwy 1956 - 1960
-
Collége D'enseignement Général De La Rue De Metz- Longwy 1960 - 1964
-
Cours Complémentaires- Longwy 1961 - 1964
-
Collège D'hultz- Longwy 1964 - 1966
-
Lycée Des Récollets- Longwy 1966 - 1968
-
Lycée Frédéric Chopin- Nancy 1968 - 1970
-
Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1)- Nancy 1970 - 1972
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1970 - 1972
-
ECOLE INFIRMIERE CHU LIONNOIS- Nancy 1975 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie LELOUP
-
Vit à :
JONS, France
-
Née le :
25 déc. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible