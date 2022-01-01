RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Simeyrols dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1966 - 1974
-
CEPT- Paris 1974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
SAFEGE- Nanterre 1984 - 1997
-
Mairie De Noisy Le Roi- Noisy le roi 2001 - 2014
-
Technologies Broadcasting System (Tbs)- Bailly 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie MARIE NOELLE DUPUY (DUPUY)
-
Vit à :
SEILLANS, France
-
Née le :
22 déc. 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice de département
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
