Martial MARTIAL LEBRUN (LEBRUN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • 51 Régiment De Transmissions  - Militaire (Technique)

     -  Trier (trÃ¨ves)

    bonjour aux anciens du 51 rt treves gt a la 1 ere compagnie section CRT adj POIREAUD SGT GINER BLANDIN DEMIMUID SCH SEGURA BOTTE PLOUSSARD etcccc Les meilleurs moment de ma carriere

    1980 - 1994

  • 51 Rt  - Chef de station (Technique)

     -  Compiegne

    en poste de 1984 demenagement treves Compiegne a 1994

    1984 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable d exploitation

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages