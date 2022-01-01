Martin SIMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Auguste Renoir- Limoges
Collège lycée1992 - 1999
Aliénor D- Poitiers
Prepa Hec1999 - 2001
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 2001 - 2005
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Music (Sony)- PARIS 2002 - 2002
Labels- Emi-virgin- Paris 2003 - 2004
Barclay / Universal Music - Chef de projet internet (Autre)- Paris 2006 - 2008
Universal Music Group (Vivendi) - Responsable CRM / Marketing online (Marketing)- PARIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martin SIMON
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable marketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire