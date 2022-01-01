Martin SIMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Martin SIMON

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né en :

    1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages