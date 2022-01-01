Martine GALET (COUPIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Marcq En Ostrevent)- Marcq en ostrevent 1964 - 1972
-
Collège Marie Curie- Aniche 1972 - 1974
-
Collège Léo Lagrange- Aniche 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot- Douai 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Piscine D'aniche - Surveillante de Baignade (Autre)- Aniche 1979 - 1980
-
CORA - Employée libre service (Autre)- Metz 1982 - 1982
-
IMPRIMERIE ITOB - Agent (Autre)- Ennery 1999 - 1999
-
Centre Hospitalier Valenciennes - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Valenciennes 2000 - 2002
-
Collège Voltaire De Lourches - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Lourches 2004 - 2007
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE VALENCIENNES - Secrétaire médicale (Autre)- Valenciennes 2008 - 2008
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE VALENCIENNES - Adjoint administratif (Administratif)- Valenciennes 2009 - 2010
-
Clinique Saint Roch - Secrétaire médicale (Administratif)- Cambrai 2010 - maintenant
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE VALENCIENNES - Adjoint Administratif- Valenciennes 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine GALET (COUPIN)
-
Vit à :
BOUCHAIN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 3 enfants
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3