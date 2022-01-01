Martine HARDY (GRELET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Henri Wallon (Deols)- Deols 1964 - 1966
Collège Les Capucins- Chateauroux 1966 - 1970
ECOLE PIGIER- Chateauroux 1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Employée administrative (Administratif)- CHATEAUROUX 1972 - 1972
Service Des Cadastres - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Chateauroux 1972 - 1973
BALSAN - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)- Arthon 1973 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martine HARDY (GRELET)
Vit à :
DEOLS, France
Née en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2