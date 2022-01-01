Martine ROSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE BOUCHOR- Le havre 1957 - 1964
-
C;e.g Paul Bert- Le havre 1964 - 1966
-
College Romain Rolland- Le havre 1966 - 1968
-
-
Lycée De Caucriauville- Le havre 1968 - 1969
-
ECOLE PRIVEE DE SECRETARIAT MADAME PREVOST- Le havre 1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Me Dabancourt - StÃ©no-Dactylographe- Le havre 1970 - 1971
-
Me Poutrain - SecrÃ©taire administrative- Le havre 1971 - 1978
-
CE AIRCELLE - SecrÃ©taire- Gonfreville l'orcher 1978 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martine ROSE
-
Vit Ã :
EPOUVILLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 juin 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
