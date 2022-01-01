Martine ROSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Me Dabancourt  - StÃ©no-Dactylographe

     -  Le havre 1970 - 1971

  • Me Poutrain  - SecrÃ©taire administrative

     -  Le havre 1971 - 1978

  • CE AIRCELLE  - SecrÃ©taire

     -  Gonfreville l'orcher 1978 - 2010

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Martine ROSE

  • Vit Ã  :

    EPOUVILLE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    15 juin 1953 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :