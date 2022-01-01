Maryline POUSSE (HERVE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Rostand(St Jamme Sur Sarthe)- Le mans 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans 1974 - 1978
-
IUT GEA- Le mans 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
PERSPECTIVES - CONSEILLER EN GESTION (Comptabilité)- Le mans 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Maryline POUSSE (HERVE)
-
Vit à :
ROUILLON, France
-
Née en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller en gestion
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
